Arizona Democrats win legislative control, securing first state trifecta since 1966

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The Brief Democrats secured control of both legislative chambers in Arizona and retained the governor's office, marking the party's first state government trifecta since 1966. Republicans had previously held the Arizona House of Representatives for 60 years and the state Senate since the early 1990s. The legislative flips were part of broader national Democratic gains that included taking control of both chambers of Congress and winning legislative majorities across multiple states.



Arizona Democrats now have control of both legislative chambers and the governor's office, giving the party its first trifecta in the state since 1966.

What we know:

Governor Kate Hobbs won reelection in the midterms, defeating Republican Andy Biggs.

Additionally, both the state Senate and House flipped blue, according to the latest election results. Republicans in Arizona had held the House for 60 years and the Senate since the early 1990s.

Latest projections from The Associated Press show Democrats hold 17 seats in the Senate, giving them the majority over Republicans. In the House, Democrats also have the majority, holding 31 seats.

Dig deeper:

The AP reports Democrats secured offices in at least six states where they previously shared power with Republicans. Besides Arizona, those wins were in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

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Democrats won control of the Texas House, which Republicans have held since 2003, and elected Gina Hinojosa as the state’s first Democratic governor since George W. Bush defeated Ann Richards in 1994. Republicans held onto the state Senate.

Democrats will also hold the governor’s office in at least 28 states. Results are still pending in Alaska and Kansas.