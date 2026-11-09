Seen on TV: November 9
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Denū Hotel & Spa
- 1 E. Adams St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.denuhotel.com/
Honoring America's Veterans
- Phoenix Veterans Day Parade celebrates 30 years
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- New route along 3rd Street, beginning at McDowell Road and ending at Indian School Road
- Free admission
- https://honoringamericasveterans.org./nov
Joe’s Farm Grill
- 3000 E. Ray Rd. Bldg 1
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- https://www.joesfarmgrill.com
- Instagram: @joesfarmgrill
REDW Wealth
Phoenix Glass Center
- 2530 E. Harrison St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- PhoenixGlassCenter.com
Phoenix Rescue Mission Hope for Hunger Food Bank
- 5605 N. 55th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85301
- https://phoenixrescuemission.org