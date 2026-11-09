Seen on TV: November 9

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Monday, November 9, 2026

Denū Hotel & Spa

1 E. Adams St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.denuhotel.com/

Honoring America's Veterans

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade celebrates 30 years

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

New route along 3rd Street, beginning at McDowell Road and ending at Indian School Road

Free admission

https://honoringamericasveterans.org./nov

Joe’s Farm Grill

3000 E. Ray Rd. Bldg 1

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.joesfarmgrill.com

Instagram: @joesfarmgrill

REDW Wealth

Phoenix Glass Center

2530 E. Harrison St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

PhoenixGlassCenter.com

Phoenix Rescue Mission Hope for Hunger Food Bank