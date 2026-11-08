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Turquoise Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy in Mesa

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Missing Persons
Published November 8, 2026 7:40 PM MST
Published November 8, 2026 7:40 PM MST

The Brief

    • A Turquoise Alert was activated for 4-year-old Ezekiel Siutza after he disappeared Sunday afternoon in Mesa.
    • The boy was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving near Extension and 8th Avenue alongside an unknown white woman with red hair.
    • Authorities ask anyone who sees the child or has relevant information regarding his whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.

MESA, Ariz. - A Turquoise Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy out of Mesa who was last seen with an unknown woman on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Mesa Police are searching for 4-year-old Ezekiel Siutza, a Native boy last seen leaving the area of Extension Road and 8th Avenue at 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. The child was reportedly seen with an unknown white female with red hair.

Siutza is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 54 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and camouflage-colored crocs. 

DPS said the alert was geo-targeted.

"The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the alert within a five-mile radius of the child's last known location," Mesa Police said. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance, or the identity of the person he reportedly left with, are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident and the child's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

Map of the nearby area where the boy was last seen.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

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