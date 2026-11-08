Turquoise Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy in Mesa

The Brief A Turquoise Alert was activated for 4-year-old Ezekiel Siutza after he disappeared Sunday afternoon in Mesa. The boy was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving near Extension and 8th Avenue alongside an unknown white woman with red hair. Authorities ask anyone who sees the child or has relevant information regarding his whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.



A Turquoise Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy out of Mesa who was last seen with an unknown woman on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Mesa Police are searching for 4-year-old Ezekiel Siutza, a Native boy last seen leaving the area of Extension Road and 8th Avenue at 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. The child was reportedly seen with an unknown white female with red hair.

Siutza is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 54 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and camouflage-colored crocs.

DPS said the alert was geo-targeted.

"The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the alert within a five-mile radius of the child's last known location," Mesa Police said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance, or the identity of the person he reportedly left with, are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident and the child's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

Map of the nearby area where the boy was last seen.