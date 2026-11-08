Turquoise Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A Turquoise Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy out of Mesa who was last seen with an unknown woman on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Mesa Police are searching for 4-year-old Ezekiel Siutza, a Native boy last seen leaving the area of Extension Road and 8th Avenue at 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. The child was reportedly seen with an unknown white female with red hair.
Siutza is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 54 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and camouflage-colored crocs.
DPS said the alert was geo-targeted.
"The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the alert within a five-mile radius of the child's last known location," Mesa Police said.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance, or the identity of the person he reportedly left with, are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident and the child's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.
Map of the nearby area where the boy was last seen.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.