Phoenix Symphony to resume season; 2 dead in Loop 202 wrong-way crash | Nightly Roundup

From the Phoenix Symphony returning, to Lake Powell water levels surging 16 feet, and a hospital reunion, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 8, 2026.

1. Phoenix Symphony returns to stage

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2. Stephen Miller tapped as White House chief of staff by Trump

3. Loop 101 motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team

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4. Lake Powell water levels surge 16 feet in Arizona

5. Wrong-way crash leaves both drivers dead