Phoenix Symphony to resume season; 2 dead in Loop 202 wrong-way crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the Phoenix Symphony returning, to Lake Powell water levels surging 16 feet, and a hospital reunion, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 8, 2026.
1. Phoenix Symphony returns to stage
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The Phoenix Symphony is preparing to return to the stage after announcing the suspension of its season last month and leaving 66 musicians without pay for a week.
2. Stephen Miller tapped as White House chief of staff by Trump
3. Loop 101 motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team
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A motorcyclist reunited with his care team at HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital two years after surviving a traumatic brain injury.
4. Lake Powell water levels surge 16 feet in Arizona
5. Wrong-way crash leaves both drivers dead
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Two drivers died following an overnight two-vehicle wrong-way crash on Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road in Tempe.