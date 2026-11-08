Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Symphony to resume season; 2 dead in Loop 202 wrong-way crash | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 8, 2026 6:00 PM MST
Published November 8, 2026 6:00 PM MST

PHOENIX - From the Phoenix Symphony returning, to Lake Powell water levels surging 16 feet, and a hospital reunion, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 8, 2026. 

1. Phoenix Symphony returns to stage

Featured

Phoenix Symphony set to resume season as musicians seek long-term funding
article

Phoenix Symphony set to resume season as musicians seek long-term funding

The Phoenix Symphony is preparing to return to the stage after announcing the suspension of its season last month and leaving 66 musicians without pay for a week.

2. Stephen Miller tapped as White House chief of staff by Trump

3. Loop 101 motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team

Featured

Motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team at Scottsdale rehab hospital
article

Motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team at Scottsdale rehab hospital

A motorcyclist reunited with his care team at HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital two years after surviving a traumatic brain injury.

4. Lake Powell water levels surge 16 feet in Arizona

5. Wrong-way crash leaves both drivers dead

Featured

2 drivers dead after overnight wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Tempe, DPS says
article

2 drivers dead after overnight wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Tempe, DPS says

Two drivers died following an overnight two-vehicle wrong-way crash on Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road in Tempe.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews