Search underway for missing 2-week-old infant taken by mom from Sun City medical center

The Brief Authorities are searching for 2-week-old Benjamin Miller, who was last seen leaving Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City on Nov. 3. Investigators say the child's noncustodial mother, Crystal Renee Miller, refused to surrender him to child safety officials and fled on foot. Deputies consider the infant to be at substantial risk of harm due to his extreme vulnerability, continuous medical care needs, and his mother's reported homelessness and lack of employment.



Officials are searching for a missing infant last seen leaving a Sun City medical center with his mother earlier this week.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for 2-week-old Benjamin Miller, who was last seen with his mother, 37-year-old Crystal Renee Miller, leaving Banner Boswell Medical Center at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.

"Prior to Benjamin's birth, his mother reported drug usage. Following his birth on October 25, 2026, the Department of Child Safety (DCS) implemented a present danger safety plan," the sheriff's office said.

When DCS contacted Crystal at the medical center to take temporary custody of the child, the mother allegedly refused to surrender him and fled on foot.

According to officials, Crystal is a noncustodial parent. She is described as a white woman, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'4 and weighs 165 pounds. Her last known address is near 19th Avenue and Glendale.

What we don't know:

The baby's whereabouts are currently unknown.

What they're saying:

"Due to his extremely young age and vulnerability, he is considered to be at substantial risk of harm. Benjamin requires immediate and continuous care," MCSO said.

Benjamin weighs about 5 pounds, has no hair, and was last seen wearing a white and brown onesie.

Dig deeper:

Crystal's reported circumstances include homelessness and being out of a job, which MCSO says further heightens Benjamin's safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Benjamin Miller or his mother Crystal's whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Map of where the infant and his mother were last seen.