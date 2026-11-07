Chino Valley semi-truck rollover spills hydrated lime, hospitalizes driver, firefighter

The Brief A semi-truck carrying hydrated lime rolled over along State Route 89 in Chino Valley, leaving the driver trapped and spilling white powder across the roadway. The driver and a firefighter experiencing irritation were taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chino Valley Police Department, and the driver's condition has not been released.



A semi-truck rollover on State Route 89 in Arizona spilled hydrated lime, sending a trapped driver and a firefighter to the hospital.

What we know:

The rollover crash happened around 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 5 on State Route 89 at mile marker 333 in Chino Valley. The driver was reportedly trapped inside.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said the rollover involved a vehicle carrying hydrated lime.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle with significant damage, and large amounts of white powder covering the area, later confirmed to have been carrying hydrated lime.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority

The driver was removed from the vehicle, before being assessed and decontaminated. Crew took them to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

At the same time, one firefighter was taken for precautionary evaluation after having irritation from the substance, according to officials. They were later released that night.

What we don't know:

The cause of the rollover collision and the driver's current condition were not released.

What's next:

The Chino Valley Police Department is investigating.