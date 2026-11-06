Arizona school janitor arrested; shots fired at Mesa high school l Morning News Brief

From gunfire at a Mesa high school, to a Camp Verde flood arrest, and an update on a Florida bank shooting, here are your top stories for November 6, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. AZ school janitor traded vapes for kids' nudes: PD
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A Kingman school janitor allegedly swapped vape pens and alcohol for nude photos of girls as young as 14, a scheme deputies say spread from one victim to her friends.
2. Arizona kidnapping investigation seeks additional victims
3. Gunfire erupts outside Mesa high school during baseball game
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A child was struck by flying shrapnel when shots rang out Thursday night during a baseball game at Skyline High School in Mesa, police said.
4. Camp Verde horse owner arrested after flooding
5. Man killed Citibank worker over $2,500 debt, sheriff says
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Officials say a gunman enraged over a $2,500 debt shot and killed a female worker at sprawling Citibank Center near Tampa Wednesday morning before an armed security guard fatally shot him.