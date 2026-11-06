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Arizona school janitor arrested; shots fired at Mesa high school l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 6, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published November 6, 2026 10:01 AM MST

From gunfire at a Mesa high school, to a Camp Verde flood arrest, and an update on a Florida bank shooting, here are your top stories for November 6, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. AZ school janitor traded vapes for kids' nudes: PD

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Arizona school janitor accused of trading vapes for teen girls' nude photos
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Arizona school janitor accused of trading vapes for teen girls' nude photos

A Kingman school janitor allegedly swapped vape pens and alcohol for nude photos of girls as young as 14, a scheme deputies say spread from one victim to her friends.

2. Arizona kidnapping investigation seeks additional victims

3. Gunfire erupts outside Mesa high school during baseball game

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Shots fired during baseball game at Mesa's Skyline High School
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Shots fired during baseball game at Mesa's Skyline High School

A child was struck by flying shrapnel when shots rang out Thursday night during a baseball game at Skyline High School in Mesa, police said.

4. Camp Verde horse owner arrested after flooding

5. Man killed Citibank worker over $2,500 debt, sheriff says

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Gunman who "executed" Florida Citibank employee was angry about $2,500 debt
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Gunman who "executed" Florida Citibank employee was angry about $2,500 debt

Officials say a gunman enraged over a $2,500 debt shot and killed a female worker at sprawling Citibank Center near Tampa Wednesday morning before an armed security guard fatally shot him.

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