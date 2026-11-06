Arizona school janitor arrested; shots fired at Mesa high school l Morning News Brief

From gunfire at a Mesa high school, to a Camp Verde flood arrest, and an update on a Florida bank shooting, here are your top stories for November 6, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. AZ school janitor traded vapes for kids' nudes: PD

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2. Arizona kidnapping investigation seeks additional victims

3. Gunfire erupts outside Mesa high school during baseball game

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4. Camp Verde horse owner arrested after flooding

5. Man killed Citibank worker over $2,500 debt, sheriff says