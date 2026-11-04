Cardinals, Ravens working on Jacoby Brissett trade: report

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The Brief Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend. It's unknown what the Cardinals will get in return for Brissett. Brissett was benched by the Cardinals on Sunday during their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Backup Gardner Minshew rallied Arizona to a 33-30 overtime win.



After being benched on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will reportedly be traded.

What they're saying:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, but the deal isn't expected to be completed until this weekend.

"But once it is, he will be expected to make his debut in Week 10 on Monday Night Football versus the Chargers," Schefter wrote on X.

What we don't know:

Schefter didn't say what the Cardinals would get in return for Brissett.

Dig deeper:

The trade comes after the Ravens suffered injuries to two quarterbacks, starter Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens current quarterbacks coach, Israel Woolfork, spent time with the Cardinals and has worked with Brissett, Schefter said.

The backstory:

Brissett was benched in the third quarter against the Cowboys. Trailing 17-3, Arizona turned to backup Gardner Minshew, who rallied the team to a 33-30 overtime win.