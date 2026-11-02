Arizona DPS trooper arrested, accused of sexual misconduct against stranded driver

The Brief An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was arrested and accused of unlawful sexual conduct involving a police officer. Authorities say 35-year-old Aiden Rosebeck had contact with a stranded driver following a reported hit-and-run before the alleged misconduct took place. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office stated the investigation remains ongoing alongside the Arizona Department of Public Safety.



An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct against a stranded driver after a reported hit-and-run Nov. 1.

The trooper, 35-year-old Aiden Rosebeck, was arrested and booked into jail, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says. He's accused of unlawful sexual conduct involving a police officer—a felony.

The backstory:

"The investigation began when the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a welfare check for a woman who was stranded in her vehicle on the side of the road and was distraught. Once contacted, the woman reported inappropriate sexual conduct involving an AZDPS trooper who had responded to her original call. During the investigation, the alleged act occurred," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. "Investigators immediately began examining the allegations, gathering information and evidence that ultimately led to the identification of the involved trooper."

When detectives contacted Rosebeck, he reportedly acknowledged "having contact" with the woman during the incident. The sheriff's office said as detectives continued looking into the allegations, they gathered enough evidence to arrest him.

What they're saying:

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says allegations of criminal misconduct against law enforcement will not be "minimized, ignored, or treated differently simply because the accused wears a badge."

"Let me be absolutely clear, a badge is not a shield from accountability, and the authority to enforce the law does not place anyone above it. When someone is stranded on the side of a roadway, they should be able to trust that a law enforcement officer who stops to assist them is there to protect them, not take advantage of their circumstances. Any allegation that an officer has abused that position of authority is a serious matter, and one that demands immediate attention," Dannels said. "The public places an enormous amount of trust in the men and women who wear a badge. That trust is earned through integrity, professionalism, and accountability. When allegations arise that an officer has violated that trust, we have an obligation to act, regardless of the uniform they wear, the agency they represent, or the position they hold."

There is no double standard or special treatment, he says. The Arizona Department of Public Safety, he says, is working to address the allegations against Rosebeck.

Dannels says this isn't a case of "one agency versus another" and it's about "doing what is right, upholding the law, and making certain that the public understands that accountability applies to everyone."

"Our responsibility is to the law, to the truth, and to the people we have sworn to protect. That responsibility does not change when the person under investigation is one of our own in the law enforcement profession. We will continue working closely with the Arizona Department of Public Safety as this investigation moves toward completion, and we will not compromise the integrity of that process," Dannels said.

What's next:

The sheriff's office will continue its investigation into the allegations.

"The Sheriff's Office emphasizes that the arrest resulted from evidence developed during the investigation and that additional investigative work remains ongoing," CCSO says. "The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say exactly where in Cochise County this allegedly happened. The victim was not identified.

FOX 10 contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety for comment on the allegations and asked whether the trooper was wearing an activated body camera—we have not heard back.