Seen on TV: November 6

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Friday, November 6, 2026

Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale

Enter to Win a Signed Taylor Swift Guitar from the Eras Tour

Shade Tree Academy

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships at WestWorld of Scottsdale

Nov. 7

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

ThePoloParty.com

Live-streamed video