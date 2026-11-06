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Seen on TV: November 6

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 6, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published November 6, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, November 6, 2026

Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale

Enter to Win a Signed Taylor Swift Guitar from the Eras Tour

Shade Tree Academy

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships at WestWorld of Scottsdale

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews