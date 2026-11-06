Seen on TV: November 6
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale
- Nov. 7-8
- https://camelbackstudiotour.com/
Enter to Win a Signed Taylor Swift Guitar from the Eras Tour
Shade Tree Academy
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships at WestWorld of Scottsdale
- Nov. 7
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- ThePoloParty.com