Court docs: Chilling details give insight into months leading up to deadly Phoenix house fire

Court documents are giving chilling new details about the months leading up to a house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in Phoenix.

Just days before the Nov. 9 tragedy, Elizabeth Bell was trying to evict the suspect accused of setting her house on fire and killing her.

Court documents reveal the suspect, Wayne Tweed, was hired as her caregiver last year and lived in her backyard cottage.

Bell reported that she felt unsafe in the last few months, which is why she got the courts involved.

Sixteen days before Bell's death, she filed a petition for an order of protection against the 59-year-old man. She also requested another person in the order to be protected, citing Tweed as a danger to them.

In the court document she filled out, she references ten instances when Tweed made her feel unsafe while he was living in the cottage behind her.

On May 1, she said Tweed and his girlfriend laced her meal with fentanyl, and she went unconscious. Then, two months later, he threatened her new caregiver by almost striking him with a frying pan.

In July, Bell said she came home from the hospital and had a nearly $3,700 water bill. She said Tweed racked up the costly bill in a matter of 2 months.

"I had to use most of my life savings to have the water turned back on," Bell said in the court document.

In August, Bell said someone came to her front door asking for Tweed and if he "had some spice." She suspected he was dealing drugs.

Then in September, Tweed reportedly threatened to hurt one of his girlfriends, set fire to Bell's belongings, and tore up all the wiring to the A/C unit.

"I was without air conditioning for nine days until a reliable roof repairman fixed it," Bell said in the docs.

He was served an injunction against harassment two days before the deadly house fire.

Court documents reveal Tweed would ignore the court order and her recent caregiver would tell him to leave.

59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed

Seconds after the caregiver saw him leave the property, the house went up in flames. Surveillance video from across the street also showed Tweed walking away.

Phoenix Police arrested Tweed after an hours-long standoff just a block away from the home police say he intentionally set on fire, killing Bell.

Tweed was booked into jail on suspicion of several counts, including first-degree murder. His bond is set at $2 million.