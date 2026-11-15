‘Don’t forget about Camp Verde’: Destructive Yavapai County floods impact over 300 homes

The Brief More than 300 homes in Yavapai County have been impacted by flooding that struck the Verde Valley two weeks ago. Local business owners helped provide free equipment cleanup and donation hubs while an American Red Cross relief center opened in Camp Verde. Yavapai County and Arizona say they have reached step three of the federal disaster declaration process, with a joint state and federal damage assessment up next.



More than 300 homes in Yavapai County were damaged or destroyed by flooding that struck the Verde Valley on Nov. 1, according to the county, as residents continue working to recover and resources become available to help those impacted.

Disaster Relief:

A new American Red Cross disaster relief center opened on Nov. 15 in Camp Verde to assist flood-impacted residents.

Neighbors Step In:

But relief organizations aren’t the only ones stepping up. Community members and local businesses have also found ways to help their neighbors.

Anthony Lozano, owner of VerdeValley Firewise and a Cottonwood native, put his business on hold to spend the past two weeks helping flood victims at no cost.

"The devastation has been something that I can’t even fathom," Lozano said.

He said he began preparing his equipment the night of the flooding and has since helped pull vehicles from mud, clear driveways and remove mud from homes.

"Every home I’ve been to has been at least a third of the way under mud," Lozano said. "I know their minds are going a million miles a minute, and they don’t know where to start, so I wanted to be that resource."

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Donations Roll In:

In Camp Verde, Pamela Bridgnell, owner of Ruby Road Vintage, turned part of her business into a donation hub, collecting basic necessities and furniture for flood victims.

"People have been so kind and so giving, and the number of volunteers that came over here to help us was off the charts," Bridgnell said.

By the numbers:

According to Yavapai County, the flooding left 23 homes destroyed, 104 with major damage and 95 with minor damage. Another 119 homes were affected.

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American Red Cross Help:

The American Red Cross is helping residents overcome barriers to recovery, including access to necessities such as food and shelter.

"We coordinate that with other social service agencies, other community groups for their long-term recovery," said Michael Young, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. "We have a casework unit that follows up with them to keep you back when you lose your house. Even if you have insurance, you’ve got deductibles. You’ve got out-of-pocket expenses. So it is a long road."

Damage Assessment:

Meanwhile, Yavapai County and the state of Arizona say they have advanced to Step 3 of the federal disaster declaration process. The next step, they say, is a joint state and federal damage assessment to determine whether the damage warrants federal assistance. The process does not guarantee a federal disaster declaration.

"Don't Forget About Us":

As recovery continues, residents say community support will remain important in the weeks and months ahead.

"Just don’t forget about us in a few weeks or a few months. Don’t forget about Camp Verde, because there are people here who are really going to need some help," Bridgnell said.

Dig deeper:

Lozano said the community will need to continue supporting one another throughout the recovery process.

"If we just, as a small community, keep going and support one another, I know we can get this done," he said. "It’s going to be a long, extended process, but it’s definitely on its way there."

What you can do:

The American Red Cross disaster relief center, located in front of Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, is scheduled to remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Yavapai County is also encouraging residents who have not yet done so to submit damage assessments to help document the full extent of the flooding.