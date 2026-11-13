Volunteers needed in Camp Verde as town recovers from devastating floods

The Brief Camp Verde residents continue clearing massive debris piles weeks after floodwaters destroyed homes and vehicles. Volunteer organizations like Team Rubicon are assisting with cleanup efforts, including mucking out a disabled veteran’s damaged home. With more rain in the forecast, locals and relief crews are calling for heavy equipment and additional volunteers to help rebuild.



Weeks after relentless floodwaters tore through Camp Verde, neighbors are still picking up the pieces. With rain back in the forecast, the town is refusing to slow down.

Local perspective:

The road to recovery across Camp Verde is just getting started, and residents say it’s going to take all hands on deck to put this community back together.

"The river had come up so quick that a lot of us lost everything within a matter of eight minutes," said Lucio Garcia, a Camp Verde resident.

Reminders of flooding still line Verde River Drive, and the devastation is felt across the community.

"We lost two vehicles. She lost three vehicles. She lost her house. She’s got about a 10-foot hole in the back of her house. We lost our house completely," Garcia said, pointing to his neighbors.

Neighbors are leaning on each other to save what’s left, but without heavy equipment, clearing massive piles of debris is an uphill battle.

"It’s just a disaster in the area, and we’re looking out to the community to try and step up and help us a lot more with heavy equipment. I got a big pile of debris that’s in front of me and that just came from mom’s house," Garcia said.

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Rain in the forecast may be a setback, but it’s not keeping these residents from pushing forward.

"We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep going because that’s what we got to do. We’ve got to clean up," Garcia said.

Volunteer groups now are stepping in to make sure Camp Verde isn’t rebuilding alone.

"We’re mucking out this residence today. Getting out all the carpet, the flooring, large furniture items, fixtures that are susceptible to mold from the flooding," said Jay Gretka of Team Rubicon Disaster Response.

Volunteers said the home they’re working on belongs to a disabled veteran whose property was devastated by the surge.

"Mud everywhere. Damaged property. I mean the dollar value is going to be astronomical in this community," Gretka said.

Crews are working around the clock, but say they still need extra hands.

"We’ve had several spontaneous volunteers step up and assist, and their help is greatly appreciated. And we need a whole lot more help," Gretka said.

Camp Verde locals and volunteers are clearing heavy debris and mucking out damaged homes weeks after devastating floods hit the town.

What you can do:

For information about volunteering or to reach out for help, you can contact Team Rubicon at 310-806-2684 or click here.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lucio Garcia and his family rebuild. You can donate here.