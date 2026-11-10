Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix rain chances return this weekend following warm, sunny days

The Brief Temperatures in Phoenix will reach the mid-80s through Thursday under sunny skies before rain chances return. A passing storm system will bring scattered showers to Arizona from late Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will drop into the 70s over the weekend and early next week as multiple weather systems approach.



Another beautiful day is ahead across the state.

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast high warms to 84 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. A few high clouds will pass the northern portions of the state through the day, but everyone remains dry. No rain is in the forecast for the next several days.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to warm the state over the next few days. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees in Phoenix, but the forecast high will remain at 84 degrees on Wednesday and jump to 86 degrees on Thursday. Both days will be sunny again.

Beginning Friday, a trough and associated storm system will break off from the main pattern and dive southward over the Pacific. This storm will run through far northern Mexico and southern Arizona late Friday into Saturday morning. As this happens, a few scattered showers will be possible around southern and central Arizona, including Phoenix. Immediately on the heels of the first system, another trough may run north of the area and clip northern Arizona on Saturday. This will allow for additional rain chances over the state, especially the High Country, during the day on Saturday.

The forecast high slips to the mid-to-upper 70s in Phoenix on Saturday. It will remain there on Sunday as well. Aside from a few spotty showers, mostly to the east, conditions look drier on Sunday.

Looking Further Ahead:

Starting next week, meteorologists will monitor a new system that may drop down the West Coast and into Arizona by Tuesday. Again, this will increase the chance for showers around the state and potentially some high-elevation snow. The forecast high will drop to the low to mid-70s beginning Tuesday with this next system.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

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