1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale Loop 101 crash

The Brief One person was killed in a crash on Nov. 10 on the Loop 101 Agua Friday in Glendale. DPS says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Union Hills Drive. Two other people were hurt, with one suffering serious injuries.



A single-car crash early Tuesday morning on a Glendale freeway left one person dead and two others injured.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Agua Fria freeway south of Union Hills Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were hurt, with one suffering serious injuries.

(KSAZ-TV)

The northbound lanes were closed at Union Hills Drive, but they have since been reopened. The southbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but DPS said impairment has not been ruled out.

(KSAZ-TV)