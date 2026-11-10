Seen on TV: November 10

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

For current livestreaming video and an archive, head to https://www.youtube.com/@Fox10Phoenix/streams

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 S. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

https://thefarmatsouthmountain.com/

Become a NASA Astronaut

St. Mary's Food Bank

2026 EVIT Thanksgiving Bake Sale

Sweet Republic

Wildlife World Zoo