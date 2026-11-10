Seen on TV: November 10
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The Farm at South Mountain
- 6106 S. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85042
- https://thefarmatsouthmountain.com/
Become a NASA Astronaut
St. Mary's Food Bank
2026 EVIT Thanksgiving Bake Sale
Sweet Republic
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/