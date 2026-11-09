Suspected drunk AZ driver plows pickup directly into police cruiser on dedicated DUI patrol

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The Brief An Arizona man with a history of traffic violations was arrested in Virginia after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into a police cruiser assigned to a specialized DWI enforcement squad. Fairfax County police say Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome rear-ended the fully illuminated, unoccupied patrol vehicle on Interstate 95 while an officer was outside conducting a separate traffic stop. Despite having a suspended license and five default judgments in Arizona for blowing off court dates, Jacome was released on an unsecured bond following his arrest on multiple charges, including DWI.



An Arizona man with a history of dodging local courts was arrested in Virginia after he allegedly drove drunk and slammed his pickup truck directly into the back of a specialized DWI enforcement cruiser on Nov. 8.

What we know:

Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated, having an open container and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle after police say he smashed his GMC Sierra into a Fairfax County police car on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning. The officer, who had pulled over another suspected reckless driver, was standing outside the fully lit-up cruiser at the time of the crash and narrowly escaped injury, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:15 a.m. near the Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield. Police say Jacome ignored the cruiser's flashing emergency lights and slammed into the unoccupied patrol car. The driver originally pulled over by the DWI Squad officer was not involved in the crash and was later released.

A Fairfax County Police cruiser sustained severe damage after being struck from behind during a traffic stop on Interstate 95. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Heavy rear-end damage to an unoccupied Fairfax County Police DWI squad vehicle struck by a pickup truck on I-95. (Fairfax County Police Department)

The backstory:

Jacome is no stranger to law enforcement in his home state. Court records from Maricopa and Pima counties reveal a pattern of traffic violations and ignored court dates dating back to 2020. The 26-year-old has racked up citations for driving without a license, lacking mandatory insurance, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. In five of his seven recent Arizona court cases, judges issued default judgments after he simply failed to appear. His criminal record also includes a 2020 guilty plea for attempted third-degree trespassing in Phoenix.

Back on the road:

Following the Virginia crash, Jacome was booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges that also included DWI refusal and obstruction of justice. Despite the severity of the wreck, his out-of-state residency and his documented history of skipping court dates in Arizona, authorities released him on an unsecured bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what brought Jacome to Virginia.

Map of where the crash occurred: