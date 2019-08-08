27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version
Josh Wilkerson had a bright future ahead of him — he was planning his wedding with his fiancée, he was working two jobs with the goal of one day buying a home, he was "dad'" to a beloved pit bull and he was so excited about teaching his fiancée's niece how to play softball — and then the exorbitant price of insulin stole that future.
All clear given at USA Today headquarters after reports of armed ex-employee inside building, police
Fairfax County police are investigating after an armed ex-employee was reported by a 911 caller from inside the Gannett building in McLean – the headquarters of the national newspaper USA Today — Wednesday morning.
Avowed white supremacist gets 2nd life sentence in Charlottesville car attack
An avowed white supremacist was sentenced to life plus 419 years on federal hate crime charges Monday for deliberately driving his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.