27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version

Josh Wilkerson had a bright future ahead of him — he was planning his wedding with his fiancée, he was working two jobs with the goal of one day buying a home, he was "dad'" to a beloved pit bull and he was so excited about teaching his fiancée's niece how to play softball — and then the exorbitant price of insulin stole that future.