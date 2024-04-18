‘We Almost Died!’ Video shows Virginia men narrowly escape tree as it crashes into backyard

Two men narrowly escaped being crushed by a huge tree that fell to the ground in the backyard of a Virginia home – and it was all caught on camera.

Security images captured the terrifying incident as it happened at Chris Johannsen’s Powhatan home on the evening of April 12.

Johannsen told Storyful that it was just him and a friend outside enjoying a glass of bourbon when the tree fell. He said other family members had just gone inside before the collapse happened.

The crackling and snapping could be heard just before the tree, which was an estimated 40-feet-tall, came down. "We almost died!" one of the men is heard saying.

Neither of the men were hurt.