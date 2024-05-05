Expand / Collapse search
Virginia woman’s first lottery ticket wins big

By Megan Ziegler
Published  May 5, 2024 8:22am MST
Lottery
FOX TV Digital Team

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

A Virginia woman’s decision to do something she’s never done before paid off in a big way.

Katelynne Berland was running errands for her mom that included picking up some lottery tickets, and she decided that day she’d play the lottery herself. 

kberland.jpg

Image: Virginia Lottery

She bought the tickets at a 7-Eleven in Yorktown – and her ticket ended up being a $50,000 winner. 

She won on the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 5 game.

She says she plans to help her sister pay for college with the winnings. 

This story was reported from Detroit. 