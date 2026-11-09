Russell Brand receives prison sentence; struggle over gun leads to deadly shooting l Morning News Brief

From new hearing technology, to Arizona flood recovery, and lawmakers welcomed on Capitol Hill, here are your top stories for November 9, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. New tinnitus treatment technology available at Arizona hearing clinics
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With more than 50 million Americans experiencing tinnitus, local hearing centers in Mesa and Scottsdale are introducing advanced frequency mapping to tackle the problem.
2. Arizona flood recovery: Cornville neighbors rebuild after record rain
3. Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Flagstaff
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A struggle over a firearm inside a trailer at a Flagstaff campground ended in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Saturday night.
4. Capitol Hill welcomes new lawmakers after midterms
5. Actor and comedian sentenced to prison