Two people killed in Mesa crash involving school bus
MESA, Ariz. - Two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus on Friday afternoon in Mesa, the police department said.
What we know:
The Nov. 6 crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and 80th Street between a school bus and a passenger vehicle.
What they're saying:
"Both adult occupants of the passenger vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and his condition is not known at this time," Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre said.
No students were on the bus during the crash.
What we don't know:
There's no word about what caused the crash. No names have been released.
Map of the area where the crash happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre.