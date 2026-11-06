Two people killed in Mesa crash involving school bus

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The Brief Two people died following a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle in Mesa on Friday afternoon. The school bus driver was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and no students were on board. Investigators have not determined the cause of the collision, and the victims' names have not been released.



Two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus on Friday afternoon in Mesa, the police department said.

What we know:

The Nov. 6 crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and 80th Street between a school bus and a passenger vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Both adult occupants of the passenger vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and his condition is not known at this time," Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre said.

No students were on the bus during the crash.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash. No names have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened