Phoenix florist loses over $126,000 in online business account hack

The Brief A local Phoenix business owner reported that a cyber breach drained more than $126,000 from his company's payment processing account. The owner said he had to take out a loan to cover payroll and expenses after his account funds were compromised and frozen. Local law enforcement and the FBI have been contacted regarding the theft, while attempts to reach payment processor Stripe remain unresolved.



A Phoenix business owner says a cyber breach wiped out more than $100,000 from his company’s account.

The backstory:

Stem Swag shop owner Gary Guerin says he noticed more than $126,000 of online funds missing this week, an amount he calls a gut punch to a small business.

Guerin takes great pride in the nine years his shop has served the Valley.

"I truly do love that connection through flowers. To be able to celebrate and be with people in some of the most meaningful points of their life," Guerin said.

But as the company celebrated the end of its busiest month ever this week:

"We did over 114 events valley-wide in 30 days. Which felt great," Guerin said.

Guerin checked the shop’s Stripe account, which he says processes invoices for businesses, and was hit with a gut punch.

"We discovered somebody had hacked into our accounts starting in October…And within the matter of just a couple of days, removed 126,000-plus dollars from our account," Guerin said. "There’s like a feeling in your stomach when you see that, and you think that it’s not real."

Dig deeper:

Guerin says he is in contact with Stripe to see what can be done, but that communication has been difficult.

"We continuously get messages from multiple people at Stripe that this has been escalated, but nothing ever happens," Guerin said. "As a small business, we're running out of time and running out of money."

As a small business owner, he says any loss of revenue is dangerous.

"I had to take out a loan to cover payroll and to pay my bills this month. We're not just a number on a screen. This is people's rent. It's their livelihood," Guerin said.

What's next:

Guerin says he has reached out to everyone from local law enforcement to the FBI in hopes of recovering the funds, and says he will not go quietly.

"We will move forward. Small businesses are important and I will not be ignored. I will do everything within my power to protect my team and to protect other Arizona small businesses as well," Guerin said.

Attempts to reach Stripe regarding this issue received no immediate response. Guerin says he hopes his story can be a cautionary tale for other small businesses when it comes to online transactions.