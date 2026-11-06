Arizona weather forecast: Sunshine and 80-degree warmth this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief A few light to steady showers and possible thunderstorms will pass through eastern Arizona on Friday before drying out statewide by Saturday morning. Phoenix will reach a high of 79 degrees on Friday afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies, warming to 82 degrees over a sunny weekend. Warm and dry conditions in the lower 80s will continue through next week, allowing the region to dry out as remaining flood warnings expire.



A few showers will cross the state today, then a beautiful weekend will arrive.

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high in Phoenix reaches 79 degrees on Friday afternoon. It will be mostly-to-partly sunny in Phoenix. The western half of the state will remain dry through Friday. However, in the eastern half, there are rain chances. A few scattered showers, or even a couple of thunderstorms will be possible from the morning to evening. Those showers should be mostly light to steady, but a few pockets may briefly turn heavier. The wet weather is not expected to cause major flooding issues, as it will be spotty and quick-moving.

By Saturday morning, the state dries back out. A ridge will build over the West Coast and into the Southwest, which helps drive temperatures up a bit. The forecast high reaches 82 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. It will be sunny both weekend days in Phoenix.

Looking Further Ahead:

By next week, the high remains around 81 to 83 degrees through late week. It also appears to remain dry through next week in Phoenix. This dry spell should give the region plenty of time to dry out following the flooding last week. The final flood warnings along the Verde, Salt, and Gila in Maricopa County will expire over the next 36 hours.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury

Watch live: FOX Weather