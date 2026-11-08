2 drivers dead after overnight wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Tempe, DPS says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 overnight, DPS troopers said.
What we know:
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle collision at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 on eastbound 202 at Scottsdale Road in Tempe.
"Both drivers who were alone in their vehicles were deceased on scene," officials said.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.
What's next:
The crash remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area of the deadly crash.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered the Arizona Department of Public Safety.