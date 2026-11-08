2 drivers dead after overnight wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Tempe, DPS says

The Brief Two drivers died following an overnight two-vehicle wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Tempe. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the eastbound freeway collision at Scottsdale Road at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 8. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and died at the scene, while investigators work to determine whether impairment played a role.



Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 overnight, DPS troopers said.

What we know:

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle collision at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 on eastbound 202 at Scottsdale Road in Tempe.

"Both drivers who were alone in their vehicles were deceased on scene," officials said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the deadly crash.