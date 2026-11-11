Argentine acrobats detained by ICE at Phoenix Sky Harbor for overstaying visas

The Brief Two migrant men from Argentina who work as acrobats are in ICE custody after being detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Federal officials say the men overstayed their visas by years, while friends maintain they have valid work permits through 2029. Congressman Greg Stanton’s office confirmed it is aware of the situation and is working on their case.



Two migrant men from Argentina who work as acrobats are now in ICE custody. They were detained at Sky Harbor, accused of overstaying their visas, but their friends say they have valid work permits and are now fighting for their release.

Who Are They?:

Gustavo Romanello, 34, and Augustin Baccega, 42, work as acrobats in Florida for the Universal Studios EPIC Universe. They flew to Phoenix Sky Harbor from Orlando on Nov. 6, which is when they were approached by ICE.

"They are so genuine, so authentic that everybody falls in love with them," said Jonathan Batchelor, a friend of Romanello and Baccega.

From left to right: Augustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello

Local perspective:

Batchelor is thinking about his friends Romanello and Baccega, who were acrobat coaches at the Arizona Circus Center.

"I would not have stayed doing acrobatics if it hadn’t been for them. They were a major part of what convinced me that I actually could do this," Batchelor said.

What Happened:

Romanello and Baccega flew from Orlando to Phoenix to honor a friend who had passed away. Batchelor says ICE agents arrested Baccega right after they got off the airplane, and Romanello was detained shortly after.

"It’s clear DHS didn’t believe these people were dangerous. They would never have let them get on the plane if they thought they were actually dangerous," Batchelor said.

From left to right: Augustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello

Romanello sent a picture to Batchelor which shows Baccega getting detained by a non-uniformed ICE agent. Batchelor says he was on the phone with Romanello as this was happening.

"It was traumatic just to hear. I can’t fathom what it’s like to go through," Batchelor said.

The backstory:

Friends say Romanello and Baccega applied for asylum in 2021 and were given work permits. Batchelor provided FOX 10 with a picture of their work permits, which do not expire until 2029.

"So they’re paying taxes. They’re paying social security. They’re contributing to their communities," Batchelor said.

What ICE is Saying:

ICE says the arrests were part of a targeted enforcement action. Officials say they both legally came to the U.S. in 2020, but ICE says both men overstayed their visas by years.

In a statement, ICE said in part, "Employment authorization, commonly referred to as a work permit, does not confer immigration status or prevent ICE from taking enforcement action, including arrest or removal proceedings."

Where Are They Now?:

Batchelor says they were originally taken to an ICE facility in Florence, Arizona, but Baccega has been moved several times.

"Augustine and Gustavo have a tremendous number of people who love them here, but this is horrible for them, but it’s horrible for everybody that this has happened to," Batchelor said.

What's next:

ICE says both men will stay in custody while they go through the legal process. Congressman Greg Stanton’s office says it is aware of the situation and is working on their case.

What you can do:

Batchelor started a GoFundMe to help cover legal fees and related costs.