The Brief National Park Service officials found a downed aircraft and debris field with no survivors near the Grand Canyon's North Rim on Nov. 16. An aircraft with three people onboard was first reported missing around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash's cause.



Officials with the National Park Service say no survivors were found after a downed aircraft was located in the Grand Canyon area.

What we know:

Per a statement, the aircraft, along with a debris field, were found by the NPS at around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the basin area near the North Rim.

What we don't know:

NPS did not identify anyone who was onboard the plane when it crashed. They say those names are "being withheld out of respect for the family's privacy at this time."

Dig deeper:

Officials said the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a missing Piper Comanche aircraft with three people onboard at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

"The aircraft’s last known location was in the vicinity of the Basin area on the North Rim," read a portion of the statement.

NPS officials say the Arizona Department of Public Safety, along with four other agencies, took part in the search efforts.

What's next:

NPS says the cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Area where the crash happened