The Brief Roughly 9,000 residential Phoenix water accounts are more than 120 days behind on payments, totaling about $24 million in unpaid bills. The city’s Water Services Department is lifting its pandemic-era freeze on residential disconnections for the first time in more than six years. Officials are taking a phased approach starting with the largest and oldest balances, emphasizing that shutoffs remain a last resort and payment plans are available.



Thousands of Phoenix water customers with past-due balances could soon see their service shut off.

The backstory:

For the first time in more than six years, the city’s Water Services Department is lifting its pandemic-era freeze on residential disconnections.

City officials say roughly 9,000 residential accounts are more than 120 days behind on payments, and that adds up to about $24 million in unpaid water, sewer and trash bills.

Phoenix paused water shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving struggling customers years of leeway. Now, officials say it’s time to collect.

"We have kind of been carrying that bill, and we still have to pay the bills that we owe for that service," said Brandy Kelso, City of Phoenix Water Services director. "And it’s now just to the point where we have to clean up our own bills, and we have to get our customers back to paying their bills on a normal cycle."

Dig deeper:

The city is taking a phased approach, starting with the largest and oldest balances. Notice of this change came out at the start of October.

"It doesn’t mean they’re without water right away. We’ve been communicating with them, we’ve been sending emails, we’ve put things in their bill, we’ve tried to reach out to them directly to put them on a payment plan or to get them assistance if they need assistance. We’re working through the 9,000 over time," Kelso said.

Still, customers who ignore these notices or refuse to set up a payment plan will eventually see crews at their door.

"We’ll send one of our crew members out and turn off their water meter," Kelso said.

It’s not just balancing the budget; officials say regular bills also remind people to watch their water use.

"We think, if you’re paying your bill, then you’re looking at it, and you’re seeing how you’re using water. And in a time when we’re going into shortages on the Colorado River, it’s a great time to be looking at your bill and thinking about how you can use water more wisely," Kelso said.

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What you can do:

Officials stress that shutting off water remains a last resort, and help is still on the table.

"We want to help our customers get back to being right with their bills, and we’re offering a lot of opportunities to do that, so I just ask them, call us, contact us, let us walk you through what options are available for you, because the last thing we want to do is turn off people’s water," Kelso said.

Those who need information about how to contact the city of Phoenix or want to learn more about the resources available, click here.