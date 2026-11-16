3 men critically injured in crash at north Phoenix intersection

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The Brief Three men were critically injured in a crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue. Firefighters say two of the men had to be pulled from vehicles at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Police will investigate the cause of the crash.



Three people are in critical condition following a crash on Sunday night at an intersection in north Phoenix.

What we know:

At around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix fire says it responded to a crash involving multiple people at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a crash involving multiple cars, with three men injured. Two of the men had to be pulled from the vehicles.

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)

Two men were hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The third man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Phoenix police will investigate what led up to the collision.

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of where the crash happened: