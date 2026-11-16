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3 men critically injured in crash at north Phoenix intersection

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
North Phoenix
Published November 16, 2026 6:19 AM MST
Published November 16, 2026 6:19 AM MST
article

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Three men were critically injured in a crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.
    • Firefighters say two of the men had to be pulled from vehicles at the scene before being taken to a hospital.
    • Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

PHOENIX - Three people are in critical condition following a crash on Sunday night at an intersection in north Phoenix.

What we know:

At around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix fire says it responded to a crash involving multiple people at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a crash involving multiple cars, with three men injured. Two of the men had to be pulled from the vehicles.

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)

Two men were hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The third man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Phoenix police will investigate what led up to the collision.

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

North PhoenixNews