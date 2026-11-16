3 men critically injured in crash at north Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - Three people are in critical condition following a crash on Sunday night at an intersection in north Phoenix.
What we know:
At around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix fire says it responded to a crash involving multiple people at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.
Once at the scene, firefighters found a crash involving multiple cars, with three men injured. Two of the men had to be pulled from the vehicles.
A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)
Two men were hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The third man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown, but Phoenix police will investigate what led up to the collision.
A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition. (KSAZ-TV)
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department