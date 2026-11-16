Unsolved Phoenix murder: 27-year-old killed by stray bullet inside apartment
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are renewing calls for information in an unsolved murder case when a man was found shot dead in his apartment two weeks ago.
What we know:
Just after midnight on Oct. 31, evidence showed 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough was alone in his apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road when a bullet went through his apartment from an unknown area. The bullet struck Yarbrough and killed him.
Phoenix Police responded to a welfare on the afternoon of Nov. 1, where they found him dead in the apartment.
What we don't know:
The events surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Calls for Help:
Family members of Yarbrough will speak out about him and make a public plea on Nov. 17 for anyone with information surrounding his death.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or make an anonymous tip at Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of where the apartment is located.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.