The Brief Phoenix police are renewing calls for information in the unsolved murder of 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough. A bullet entered Yarbrough's apartment from an unknown area just after midnight on Oct. 31, striking and killing him. Yarbrough's family members will speak out and make a public plea for information on Nov. 17.



Phoenix Police are renewing calls for information in an unsolved murder case when a man was found shot dead in his apartment two weeks ago.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Oct. 31, evidence showed 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough was alone in his apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road when a bullet went through his apartment from an unknown area. The bullet struck Yarbrough and killed him.

Phoenix Police responded to a welfare on the afternoon of Nov. 1, where they found him dead in the apartment.

What we don't know:

The events surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Calls for Help:

Family members of Yarbrough will speak out about him and make a public plea on Nov. 17 for anyone with information surrounding his death.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or make an anonymous tip at Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the apartment is located.