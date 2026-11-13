Drone finds missing Arizona boys; Goodyear K-9 sniffs out $96K in fentanyl l Morning News Brief

From a drone rescuing two missing boys in under 30 minutes, to a Goodyear K-9 sniffing out $96K in fentanyl bricks, and a Mesa officer recovering after an explosive attack, here are your top stories for November 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. ‘Rolex’-stamped fentanyl seized in Goodyear bust
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A man and a woman are behind bars on $200K bonds after Goodyear police found more than 13 pounds of fentanyl bricks stamped with the Rolex logo inside a secret car compartment during an I-10 traffic stop.
2. Drone finds two missing Arizona boys in less than 30 minutes
3. Storms brewing in Arizona
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Storm systems move across Arizona over the next couple of weeks, bringing scattered rain, spot thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Phoenix and the high country.
4. Mesa cop recovering after explosive hurled at car
5. New report on wildfire that killed Glendale man
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Federal investigators released a 95-page report on the western Colorado wildfire that killed Nick Hutcherson, Emily Barker, Sydney Watson, and Nathan Matthews.