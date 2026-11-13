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Drone finds missing Arizona boys; Goodyear K-9 sniffs out $96K in fentanyl l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 13, 2026 9:58 AM MST
Published November 13, 2026 9:58 AM MST

From a drone rescuing two missing boys in under 30 minutes, to a Goodyear K-9 sniffing out $96K in fentanyl bricks, and a Mesa officer recovering after an explosive attack, here are your top stories for November 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. ‘Rolex’-stamped fentanyl seized in Goodyear bust

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Goodyear K9 sniffs out $96K in ‘Rolex’-stamped fentanyl bricks hidden inside secret car compartment
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Goodyear K9 sniffs out $96K in ‘Rolex’-stamped fentanyl bricks hidden inside secret car compartment

A man and a woman are behind bars on $200K bonds after Goodyear police found more than 13 pounds of fentanyl bricks stamped with the Rolex logo inside a secret car compartment during an I-10 traffic stop.

2. Drone finds two missing Arizona boys in less than 30 minutes

3. Storms brewing in Arizona

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Arizona weather forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and winds arrive
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Arizona weather forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and winds arrive

Storm systems move across Arizona over the next couple of weeks, bringing scattered rain, spot thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Phoenix and the high country.

4. Mesa cop recovering after explosive hurled at car

5. New report on wildfire that killed Glendale man

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Knowles Fire: Investigators release 95-page report on Colorado wildfire that killed Glendale firefighter
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Knowles Fire: Investigators release 95-page report on Colorado wildfire that killed Glendale firefighter

Federal investigators released a 95-page report on the western Colorado wildfire that killed Nick Hutcherson, Emily Barker, Sydney Watson, and Nathan Matthews.

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