Drone finds missing Arizona boys; Goodyear K-9 sniffs out $96K in fentanyl l Morning News Brief

From a drone rescuing two missing boys in under 30 minutes, to a Goodyear K-9 sniffing out $96K in fentanyl bricks, and a Mesa officer recovering after an explosive attack, here are your top stories for November 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. ‘Rolex’-stamped fentanyl seized in Goodyear bust

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2. Drone finds two missing Arizona boys in less than 30 minutes

3. Storms brewing in Arizona

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4. Mesa cop recovering after explosive hurled at car

5. New report on wildfire that killed Glendale man