PHOENIX - From a tribal funeral fund audit to a new milestone for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, November 18, 2026.
1. Latest on tribal funeral fund controversy
Featured
The San Carlos Apache Tribe’s funeral assistance program remains under investigation in connection to hundreds of thousands of dollars in question. Sources say multiple employees are still on paid administrative leave while results of a forensic review have not been made public.
2. Excitement builds amid new GTA game release
3. Police urge caution after online decoy sting
Featured
An online watchdog group’s sting led to two arrests, while officials warn the public to leave investigations to law enforcement.
4. House lawmakers select new leadership candidates
5. Waymo halts freeway rides following CA ban
Featured
Waymo is hitting the brakes on driverless freeway rides nationwide after two traffic incidents prompted California regulators to step in. Here's what to know.