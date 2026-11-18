From a tribal funeral fund audit to a new milestone for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

1. Latest on tribal funeral fund controversy

Featured article

2. Excitement builds amid new GTA game release

3. Police urge caution after online decoy sting

Featured article

4. House lawmakers select new leadership candidates

5. Waymo halts freeway rides following CA ban