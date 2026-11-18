The Brief Grand Theft Auto Six is releasing after 13 years, generating more than $1.6 billion for its worldwide launch. The game sells for about $99 on PlayStation and Xbox, with a PC version expected in the coming months. Local Tempe business owners and gamers are preparing for high demand despite past controversies over graphic violence, sex, and drug use.



The clock is ticking on a big day for the gaming industry with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The backstory:

GTA first came out way back in 1997, with five versions along the way and other updates. GTA VI marks the latest release of the game in 13 years, and it is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Local perspective:

GTA VI is scheduled to drop at midnight in Arizona, and at Level Up Gaming in Tempe, it is kind of like the night before Christmas.

"The little details are so realistic. You literally see the wrinkles on somebody’s lips. You go into your character’s apartment, and he takes a beer out of the fridge and there’s literally six beers," said one gamer, identified only as JD. "He takes one out, now there’s five, and it sounds like a silly thing, but when everything like that is so believable, [you] really get sucked in."

This is arguably the Super Bowl for the video game industry. It features new graphics, realistic backdrops, new lead characters, and a splashy soundtrack with several genres. It also makes it feel like you are in Florida, even from a dark room in Arizona.

"This is massive compared to how much that game got exposed and sold, and now this is even bigger with all the new graphics, all the new abilities and video games, so it’s very exciting to see this demand," said Shaker Alsalem, owner of Level Up Gaming.

Dig deeper:

GTA Vi is already generating more than $1.6 billion for its worldwide launch, and local business owners are still trying to catch up and cash in.

"I want to see how the demand is, you know, 'cause this game is not a multiplayer game. It’s a single-player game, so the person who wants to play it needs so many hours to play. This is what we’re trying to understand," said one person.

There are several controversies connected to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, mostly surrounding graphic violence, sex, and drug use. However, after nearly 30 years on the market, gamers know what they are getting into, and GTA VI is the biggest game in town.

"Get home, and you start playing at five or six and then you look down and it’s 2 AM and you’re like, ‘oh man! I work tomorrow. What do I do?’ and I think that’s what people are looking for, and I think that’s that’s what I’m expecting," JD said.

What you can do:

GTA Vi sells for about $99, and is only available on PlayStation and Xbox. A PC version is expected in the coming months.