The Brief Maricopa County is certifying election results ahead of the Nov. 23 statewide canvass. County Recorder Justin Heap held a separate press conference, citing ongoing issues with the Board of Supervisors. Approximately 8,300 early ballots were rejected due to signature issues or late returns out of 1.3 million cast.



Maricopa County is moving to certify its election results ahead of the statewide canvass on Nov. 23.

The backstory:

The Board of Supervisors kicked off its special meeting at 3 p.m. to canvass the results.

This comes after Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap held his own post-election press conference Wednesday morning, as there is continued back and forth between the elections groups.

The Board of Supervisors made several jabs at Heap’s absence at its meeting. Heap addressed his planned absence ahead of time at his own press conference Wednesday morning. Heap stated he decided to hold his own press conference due to the ongoing issues between him and the Board of Supervisors.

By the numbers:

Heap’s office oversees voter registration, early ballot mailings, in-person early voting sites, and signature verification. About 60% of Maricopa County’s 2.6 million registered voters cast a ballot in this election, totaling more than 1.6 million ballots. That is down 4% from the 2022 midterms.

Heap says early ballots accounted for more than 83% of all ballots cast. Out of 1.3 million early ballots, about 8,300 were rejected due to bad signatures, missing signatures, or being returned too late.

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What they're saying:

Voter eligibility was one of the topics some of the supervisors used to call out Recorder Heap’s absence at their afternoon meeting, which he defended ahead of time at his individual press conference this morning.

"The canvas belongs entirely to the board," Heap said. "There’s nothing in there that says the recorder needs to be a part of that. They have all the data necessary from our office to approve the canvas."

Supervisor Steve Gallardo of District 5 questioned the process during the meeting, when he was told a question he had about voter eligibility would need to be answered by Heap.

"This is why it's so important for Mr. Heap, should have been here," Gallardo responded. "He really did...I mean, this is his responsibility. This is his job to be here and ask these and be able to answer these tough questions. So it's very disturbing that Mr. Heap is not here. Once again, just showing that he's not really taking his job serious."

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors special meeting to canvass the results was still underway as of early Wednesday evening. Other discussions appeared positive for the most part, with the board discussing how they can make the election process even better for Maricopa County voters in 2028.

The Board of Supervisors expressed frustration over unanswered voter eligibility questions after Recorder Justin Heap chose not to attend the special canvass meeting.