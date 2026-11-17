The Brief Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Randal Santillan, 27, if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Yessenia Norman. Norman was last seen leaving a transitional facility on Jan. 15, 2026, and was found dead inside a Tolleson apartment on Jan. 28 after being stabbed 27 times. Court filings show the state alleges Santillan acted in an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner and has prior convictions for serious offenses.



The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is intending to seek the death penalty against the man accused of brutally killing a Phoenix woman, if he gets convicted of first-degree murder.

The backstory:

Ring camera showed Yessenia Norman, 18, leaving a transitional facility that was contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, where she had been living, on the night of Jan. 15, 2026. Her friends said she was meeting someone she met through a dating app.

Norman was reported missing on Jan. 19, and on Jan. 28, she was found dead in a Tolleson apartment.

Phoenix Police investigators said the teen was stabbed 27 times, and her body mutilated, which was covered in blankets and towels.

On Feb. 6, Randal Santillan, 27, was arrested in Biloxi on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with Norman's death. Police said Santillan left Tolleson immediately, as license plate readers tracked his vehicle over the following days in New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Dig deeper:

"Both the suspect and victim’s cell phone devices are located in the area of Yessenia’s residence the night she disappeared," a previous FOX 10 report said.

According to court records, Santillan and his ex-wife were the tenants of the apartment unit where Norman was found, but Santillan's ex had left him the previous December.

Intent to Seek Death Penalty:

On Nov. 13, MCAO filed a notice of intent to seek the penalty against Santillan if he is convicted for her murder. According to court documents, the state alleges Santillan was previously convicted of serious offenses, including the current indictment of kidnapping and a separate case involving sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors allege Santillan committed these in an "especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner," saying he inflicted violence that was "beyond what was necessary to kill the victim" and conflicted to, knowing the victim had a fatal injury and/or was already dead, the document said.

To prove these, the state will rely on testimony from a medical examiner and a blood spatter expert with MCAO during the guilt or aggravation phases.

Prosecutors also intend to call the same witnesses and use the same evidence in a previous notice disclosed on March 18.