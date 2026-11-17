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JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5350 E. Marriott Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://www.marriott.com/jw-marriott-phoenix-desert-ridge-resort-and-spa

United Food Bank Turkey Donations

Chiricahua National Park

JL Patisserie Baking Classes

CHASSE Building Team

SEWZONA 2027: The Ultimate Sewing, Quilting & Embroidery Experience