Seen on TV: November 17
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JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
- 5350 E. Marriott Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- https://www.marriott.com/jw-marriott-phoenix-desert-ridge-resort-and-spa
United Food Bank Turkey Donations
Chiricahua National Park
JL Patisserie Baking Classes
CHASSE Building Team
SEWZONA 2027: The Ultimate Sewing, Quilting & Embroidery Experience
- March 2–6, 2027
- 5244 S. 48th St.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- www.SEWZONA.com