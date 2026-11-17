From an early Arizona flu surge, to a $6 restaurant to-go box charge, and rain showers in Arizona, here are your top stories for November 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Man convicted of disturbing crimes
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Randall Bird, who was working as a security guard at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix at the time of the incident, was found guilty Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18.
2. Trump breaks silence on Nvidia China spy investigation
3. Restaurant faces backlash over controversial charge
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A North Carolina restaurant is responding to controversy after a customer shared a receipt on social media that appeared to show a $6 charge for a to-go box.
4. Flu: Early surge hits Arizona ahead of the holidays
5. Latest round of storms hit Arizona
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Morning showers in Phoenix will taper off by midday Tuesday as sunshine returns, while a wind advisory brings 40 to 50 mph gusts to northern and eastern Arizona through tonight.