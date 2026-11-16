Arrest made months after deadly assault Phoenix care facility
PHOENIX - Months after a man died following an assault at a Phoenix care facility, a suspect has been arrested.
The backstory:
On July 2, around 5:10 a.m. Phoenix police responded to the area of 30th Street and Indian School Road for reports of an aggravated assault. Once at the facility, officers found 60-year-old John Solomon with serious injuries, and he was taken to the hospital. He died on July 8 from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say a witness reported that an unknown suspect caused Solomon's injuries and fled the facility before police arrived.
Solomon's death was being investigated as a homicide.
Suspect Arrested:
On Nov. 16, police said 43-year-old Brian Tapia had been arrested in connection to the assault. Tapia was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.
Brian Tapia (MCSO)
What we don't know:
Police didn't release any details on what led up to the assault, or if Tapia and Solomon knew each other.
Map of where the assault happened:
The Source: Information for the story was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.