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Man dies days after assault at Phoenix care facility, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 9:52 PM MST
Published July 8, 2026 9:52 PM MST
article

Police presence near an assisted living center at 32nd Street and Indian School on July 2, 2026.

The Brief

    • Six days after a 60-year-old man was assaulted at a Phoenix care facility, he died from his injuries, according to police.
    • A suspect has not been found, and the assault is now being investigated as a homicide.

PHOENIX - A man has died nearly a week after an aggravated assault at a Phoenix care facility, police said on July 8.

What we know:

On July 2, around 5:10 a.m. Phoenix Police responded to the area of 30th Street and Indian School Road for reports of an aggravated assault.

Officers found a 60-year-old man with serious injuries, and he was taken to the hospital. He died on July 8 from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

"During the investigation, detectives learned that a witness had alerted staff to the victim’s injuries and reported that an unknown suspect had caused them before fleeing the area," Phoenix Police Commander Mercedes Fortune said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name was not released. There's no word about what led up to the assault.

What's next:

The assault is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Map of where the assault happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Staff.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsPhoenix