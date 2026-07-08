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Shooting victim found unconscious in crashed car, Phoenix PD says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 6:58 PM MST
Published July 8, 2026 6:58 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police responded to a call for a possible crash and shooting near Beardsley Road and 31st Avenue on July 8.
    • They found an unconscious driver with at least one gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.
    • Police have not identified a suspect.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police found an unconscious man in a car with at least one gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Around 12:20 a.m. on July 8, police responded to the area of Beardsley Road and 31st Avenue for a car crash and possible shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in a car that had collided with a "small retaining wall." The Phoenix Fire Department took the man to the hospital, where he died.

"Preliminary indications are that he sustained at least one gunshot wound," Phoenix Police Sgt. John Buchanan said.

The victim's name is Christian Brickhouse, 21.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other details about the victim or any details related to a potential suspect. A suspect has not been arrested in this case.

Police also didn't say what might've led up to the incident.

What's next:

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Phoenix Police encourage anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 and 480-837-8446 for Spanish, or call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Map of where the vehicle was found

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews