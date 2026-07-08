Deadly north Phoenix crash; 'explosive diarrhea' cases spreading across U.S. l Morning News Brief

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From an investigation into possible shots fired in a north Phoenix neighborhood that led police to a deadly crash to over a dozen states reporting cases of a parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 8.

1. Apparent murder-suicide in southern AZ

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2. "He should not be gone this soon"

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3. AZ man gets prison time for murder of former romantic partner

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4. Deadly crash investigation in north Phoenix

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5. "Explosive diarrhea" spreading in the U.S.

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A look at today's weather

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