Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, Yuma County, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
2
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Deadly north Phoenix crash; 'explosive diarrhea' cases spreading across U.S. l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 8, 2026 10:10 AM MST
Published July 8, 2026 10:10 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From an investigation into possible shots fired in a north Phoenix neighborhood that led police to a deadly crash to over a dozen states reporting cases of a parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 8.

1. Apparent murder-suicide in southern AZ

Featured

Arizona man leaves confession note on neighbor's door before apparent murder-suicide, PCSD says
article

Arizona man leaves confession note on neighbor's door before apparent murder-suicide, PCSD says

A southern Arizona woman said her neighbor left a note on her door saying he had killed his wife and planned to take his own life. Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

2. "He should not be gone this soon"

Featured

Mesa Police search for Ford F-150 involved in fatal Memorial Day weekend hit-and-run
article

Mesa Police search for Ford F-150 involved in fatal Memorial Day weekend hit-and-run

Mesa Police are searching for a newer gray or silver Ford F-150 after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed Robert Hetrick at the Mesa Grand Shopping Center on May 23.

3. AZ man gets prison time for murder of former romantic partner

Featured

Arizona man sentenced to 28 years for killing former partner
article

Arizona man sentenced to 28 years for killing former partner

A 33-year-old man will serve 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for a 2024 shooting on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation.

4. Deadly crash investigation in north Phoenix

Featured

1 dead after car crashed into brick wall in north Phoenix neighborhood
article

1 dead after car crashed into brick wall in north Phoenix neighborhood

An investigation into possible shots fired early Wednesday morning near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road led to the discovery of a crashed car with an injured person inside, who later died at the hospital.

5. "Explosive diarrhea" spreading in the U.S.

Featured

Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread
article

Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread

Cases of cyclosporiasis, the foodborne parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," continue to rise across the U.S. amid the summer heat.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast -7/8/26
Morning Weather Forecast -7/8/26

Morning Weather Forecast -7/8/26

While we won't break any records today in the Valley, it will still be very hot! Our high will reach about 114 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews