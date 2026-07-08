Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat continues before moisture brings chance of weekend rain

The Brief An extreme heat warning remains in effect through Thursday across Arizona, with forecast high temperatures in Phoenix reaching 114 degrees on Wednesday and 113 degrees on Thursday. The Pocket Fire is becoming more contained, but it will bring worsening air quality to Sedona and Flagstaff on Wednesday, with smoke and haze potentially drifting toward Phoenix. A shifting weather pattern will bring a surge of moisture from the south this weekend, increasing rain chances in Phoenix to 20% on Sunday and 20% to 30% next Monday.



Another day with 110+ degrees temperatures around the Valley!

What to Expect Today:

Our extreme heat warning across the Valley and much of southern Arizona continues Wednesday and through Thursday. The forecast high in Phoenix reaches 114 degrees on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday. Both days it will be sunny and a touch breezy in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be quite mild as well, falling to only the low 90s the next two nights.

While fire crews are getting more of a handle on the Pocket Fire, it will again bring some worsening air quality to the surrounding areas of Sedona and Flagstaff on Wednesday. As the winds weaken and shift tonight, some of the smoke and haze may drift down the Mogollon Rim and even toward the Valley. This could produce some hazier skies in the days to come.

Big picture view:

The weather pattern shifts over the next several days. High pressure centered to our southwest will begin to build up and over the Mountain West of the United States by this weekend. Ahead of the shift, a northwest wind will continue dragging storms along the northeast to southeast portions of Arizona. By the weekend, as the high pressure dome slides to our northeast, moisture will surge over Arizona from the south and rain chances will increase across the Valley and southern Arizona.

Today, the storm will initially fire off over the higher terrain of northern/eastern Arizona. These storms may drop southward, over southeastern Arizona into the evening. As this happens, the chance for scattered storms increases in Pinal County. If a strong enough storm builds over Pinal County, this may trigger gusty winds, blowing dust or even an isolated shower into the East Valley. A similar setup is expected from Thursday afternoon to evening, too.

This weekend, rain chances bump from 10% Saturday night to 20% Sunday and 20–30% next Monday in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.