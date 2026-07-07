Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat wave pushes temps to 114 degrees in Phoenix

The Brief High pressure is driving an extreme heat wave across the Southwestern United States with temperatures in Phoenix forecast to reach 114 degrees on Tuesday. An air quality alert is in effect for Maricopa County on Tuesday due to high ozone levels caused by the intense heat and sunshine. Daily storm chances persist across eastern and southeastern Arizona, with potential storm activity and higher humidity moving into the Phoenix area this weekend.



Extreme heat is cooking Arizona this week!

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast high climbs up to 114 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will continue to crank up the heat across the Southwestern United States this week. With high pressure strengthening into Wednesday before additional ridging adjusts over the region late this week, the forecast high remains above 110 degrees through Saturday. In fact, the high may stretch to 115 on Wednesday and remains at 114 on Thursday before slowly slipping to 112 on Friday and 110 on Saturday.

Along with the heat, an air quality alert is in effect on Tuesday for Maricopa County. High ozone levels are expected across the Valley, due to the heat and sunshine.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up over eastern Arizona today. Areas around the White Mountains, and as far as Flagstaff, may see scattered showers or thunderstorms by midday. Storm chances are present in the same general area Wednesday afternoon, too. Some activity over southeastern Arizona is likely over the next several days, through Thursday and even Friday. Any stronger storms over southeastern Arizona could trigger outflow winds, even blowing dust, across Pinal County and into the East Valley.

Starting this weekend, between Saturday and Sunday, the chance for showers and storms may increase in the Valley. By early next week, there will be around a 20% chance of storms in the Valley. The forecast high will slip between 105-108 as the humidity climbs and storm potential increases.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)