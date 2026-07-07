Seen on TV: July 7
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Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage Exhibition
- 4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://expo-titanic.com/scottsdale/#location
Maricopa County Association of Governments Heat Relief Network
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Chandler
- 1712 S. Cooper Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://andrettikarting.com/chandler
The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix
Arizona Highways
- 2039 W. Lewis Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- www.arizonahighways.com
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/