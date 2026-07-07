Seen on TV: July 7

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Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage Exhibition

4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://expo-titanic.com/scottsdale/#location

Maricopa County Association of Governments Heat Relief Network

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Chandler

1712 S. Cooper Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85286

https://andrettikarting.com/chandler

The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix

Arizona Highways

2039 W. Lewis Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

www.arizonahighways.com

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Live-streamed video