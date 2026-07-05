ASU Cronkite graduate Marco Peralta announces World Cup match at Estadio Azteca

The Brief Tens of thousands of fans filled Estadio Azteca for a World Cup match between Mexico and England. Arizona graduate Marco Peralta served as the Spanish-language public address announcer for the historic game. Peralta previously interned with the Phoenix Suns and worked with the Los Angeles Angels before earning his World Cup assignments.



As tens of thousands of fans packed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City for the FIFA World Cup matchup between Mexico and England, the voice echoing throughout one of soccer's most iconic stadiums belonged to an Arizona State University graduate.

What they're saying:

Twenty-seven-year-old Marco Peralta, a Cronkite School graduate, served as the stadium's Spanish-language public address announcer — a role he says once felt unimaginable.

"It’s something I don’t think my younger self would believe," Peralta said.

Peralta said he once dreamed of simply attending a World Cup match. On July 5, he was living a much bigger dream, serving as the Spanish-language P.A. announcer in Mexico City during the World Cup.

"I am thankful that the adult me is able to experience that," Peralta said.

Marco Peralta

The backstory:

Peralta grew up in El Centro, California, just west of Yuma, playing soccer with aspirations of becoming a professional athlete. When that dream changed, he turned his focus to sports broadcasting.

"ASU is where I got my degree, there at the Cronkite School in downtown, so Phoenix is a very special place for me," Peralta said.

While attending the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, Peralta said he landed an internship with the Phoenix Suns' Spanish-language radio broadcast at age 21.

After graduating, he worked with the Los Angeles Angels and the CONCACAF Gold Cup before earning his first World Cup assignment in Qatar in 2022.

"Now I've been to maybe 20 World Cup games in my career," Peralta said.

‘You can achieve your dreams’

Despite his success, Peralta said he still thinks about the young soccer fan who dreamed of reaching the sport's biggest stage. He now hopes his journey inspires others to pursue their own dreams.

"No matter where you come, no matter your story, you can achieve your dreams if you put your mind to it. Have faith in God and just keep on going forward," Peralta said.