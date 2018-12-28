AZ high school student gets surprise scholarship video

AZ high school student gets surprise scholarship

It was a very special surprise for one Valley high school student and his family. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald has more on how the school created a magical moment with a little help from the Phoenix Suns basketball team.

Suns fan raising money for #SarverOut billboards video

Suns fan raising money for #SarverOut billboards

In Phoenix, the sad state of the Phoenix Suns accelerated over the weekend. Now, one fan has had enough, to the point where he's taking his message to the rest of the Valley. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

Community leaders urge teens to finish high school video

Community leaders urge teens to finish high school

School is back in session, but this year, thousands of teens won't be returning to the classroom. The high school graduation rate in Arizona is just 76 percent, but the city of Phoenix and community leaders are working to change that.