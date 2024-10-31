2 dogs rescued from homes engulfed in flames in Yavapai County

article

Two dogs were rescued from a fire that engulfed four houses in enormous flames in Yavapai County.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the dogs were stuck only a few feet away from the fire in Paulden, Ariz., north of Prescott.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Yavapai County Sheriff's Office photo

Images from the sheriff's office show intense flames emitting from the fire.

Evacuations were briefly in place for residents in the area but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.