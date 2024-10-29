Phoenix man survives shooting while his family member died saving him. He calls it an 'act of love'

The Brief Jamal Avery, 19, was working on a fence in Phoenix when he and a family member were shot. Jamal survived, but his family member didn't, the police department said. After two months, he was finally able to come home from the hospital and continue his recovery.



A young man who was shot in the face while repairing a fence in September is back home for the first time since the Phoenix shooting.

The suspect, who was arrested weeks later, shot Jamal Avery and his extended family member, who died at the scene.

Despite being shot twice, Jamal is in good spirits. Not only is he home, but it was the first day he got to see his son since the shooting.

Jamal, 19, is settling in to his new normal. He's recovering at home with his family after nearly two months in the hospital due to a near-death experience.

"I remember going to the fence, but after being shot, I don't remember anything," Jamal recalled during an interview on Oct. 29.

He and his cousin's fiancé, 48-year-old Alan Whitworth, had just finished repairing a fence near 39th Street and Thomas Road on Sept. 1 when a man came toward them with a gun.

Left: Alan David Whitworth and Mariah Avery | Right: Jamal Avery and Letecia Avery

"He protected me," Jamal said. Alan sacrificed his life to save Jamal's.

Both men were shot multiple times.

"Alan, the man who jumped in front of the gun, I pray that his act of love is enough to make him go to heaven," Jamal said.

More than two weeks later, Phoenix Police arrested 31-year-old Marquea Cato on Sept. 19, who is facing first and second degree murder charges.

Marquea Cato

"I feel relieved that, you know, justice took its course," said Jamal's wife, Letecia Avery.

Tuesday marks a turning point in his healing journey. He's home with his wife and their 2-year-old son.

Letecia witnessed the shooting. Her husband was shot once in the cheek and once in the shoulder, but she's been by his side in the hospital for every surgery the last two months.

"The bone fragments went up into his brain and he had bone fractures … " Letecia said.

Shooting survivor Jamal Avery and his wife Letecia Avery

She's now his caregiver until he's fully healed.

"They think it's going to be at least another six months, maybe, because he starts to get the skull put back in and that might do a couple of setbacks. But after the skull, they expect him to recover fast," she said.

The young couple is celebrating Jamal's recovery just before they celebrate the birth of their baby girl in January.

"For lifers," the couple said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jamal and his family to help support them during his recovery.