Suspect arrested in deadly Phoenix construction site shooting

A suspect accused of shooting two men at a Phoenix construction site, leaving one of them dead, has been arrested.

The shooting happened at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 near 39th Street and Thomas Road.

Phoenix Police say officers were flagged down by witnesses who said two men had been shot.

"Preliminary information from the scene is the two victims were working on a construction project when an argument with the suspect took place. The suspect produced a firearm and the shooting took place," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

Alan David Whitworth, 48, died at the scene and 19-year-old Jamal Avery suffered critical injuries.

On Sept. 19, police said 31-year-old Marquea Cato had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Cato was booked into jail.

