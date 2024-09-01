Phoenix construction worker shot and killed, another injured while on the job

article

The Brief Two construction workers were shot on the morning of Sept. 1 in Phoenix. One of the men died and the other remains in the hospital. Police don't have a description of the suspect who fled the scene.



A Phoenix construction site became the center of a homicide investigation after a worker was shot and killed and another is fighting for his life.

Phoenix Police say at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, officers were flagged down by witnesses who said two men were shot near 39th Street and Thomas Road.

"Preliminary information from the scene is the two victims were working on a construction project when an argument with the suspect took place. The suspect produced a firearm and the shooting took place," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

One of the men died, and another remains in the hospital with critical injuries. No names have been released.

As for the suspect, there's no description or information on where they may have fled to.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous if you call Silent Witness and could be eligible for a reward.

The Source The Phoenix Police Department

Map of where the shooting happened:



